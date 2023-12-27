Hurricanes vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Carolina Hurricanes (17-13-4) take on the Nashville Predators (19-15) at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, December 27 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+. The Hurricanes fell to the New York Islanders 5-4 in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars.
Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-140)
|Predators (+115)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 54.8% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (17-14).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Carolina has a 12-9 record (winning 57.1% of its games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 58.3%.
- In 18 of 34 matches this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Hurricanes vs. Predators Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|110 (8th)
|Goals
|106 (14th)
|108 (20th)
|Goals Allowed
|104 (16th)
|28 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|25 (11th)
|19 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|25 (24th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 3-4-3 overall, in its past 10 contests.
- Four of Carolina's last 10 contests went over.
- The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 higher than this game's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 1.0 fewer goal per game than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes' 110 goals this season make them the eighth-best scoring team in the league.
- The Hurricanes rank 20th in total goals against, conceding 3.2 goals per game (108 total) in league action.
- The team is ranked 14th in goal differential at +2.
