Player prop bet odds for Sebastian Aho, Filip Forsberg and others are listed when the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).

Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Predators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Aho is Carolina's top contributor with 31 points. He has 13 goals and 18 assists this season.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 23 1 0 1 1 at Penguins Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 19 0 3 3 7 vs. Capitals Dec. 17 1 0 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 15 1 0 1 3

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Martin Necas has racked up 25 points (0.7 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 16 assists.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 23 0 2 2 4 at Penguins Dec. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Dec. 17 0 0 0 6 vs. Predators Dec. 15 1 1 2 2

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)

Seth Jarvis has 11 goals and 13 assists for Carolina.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 at Penguins Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 19 1 0 1 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 17 0 1 1 0 vs. Predators Dec. 15 0 1 1 0

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

Forsberg has totaled 16 goals and 22 assists in 34 games for Nashville, good for 38 points.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Dec. 21 0 2 2 5 vs. Canucks Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 at Hurricanes Dec. 15 1 1 2 3

Roman Josi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Roman Josi has helped lead the offense for Nashville this season with seven goals and 20 assists.

Josi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 23 0 0 0 4 at Flyers Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Dec. 16 0 1 1 3 at Hurricanes Dec. 15 1 2 3 2

