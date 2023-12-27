The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators is set for Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Teuvo Teravainen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Teravainen stats and insights

  • In 10 of 34 games this season, Teravainen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 18.6% of them.

Predators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 104 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Teravainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 13:13 Home L 5-4
12/21/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 15:39 Away L 2-1 SO
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:09 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:20 Away W 2-1
12/12/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:37 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:31 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:15 Away L 6-1

Hurricanes vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

