Anderson County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Anderson County, South Carolina, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Anderson County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Knoxville Halls High School at Wren High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
