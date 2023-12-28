For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brent Burns a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Burns stats and insights

In six of 35 games this season, Burns has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

On the power play he has two goals, plus six assists.

Burns' shooting percentage is 7.4%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 109 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Burns recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Predators 2 1 1 22:31 Away W 5-2 12/23/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:08 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:50 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:55 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:47 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:14 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:55 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:55 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 23:43 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:19 Away L 3-2

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

