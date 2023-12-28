The Charlotte Hornets (7-21), on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, will look to break an eight-game losing skid when visiting the Los Angeles Lakers (16-15). This contest is at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSE.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Hornets vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSSE

SportsNet LA and BSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Hornets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Hornets Moneyline BetMGM Lakers (-13.5) 229.5 -1000 +625 FanDuel Lakers (-13) 227 -950 +640

Hornets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have a -16 scoring differential, putting up 114.1 points per game (17th in the league) and giving up 114.6 (16th in the NBA).

The Hornets are being outscored by 10.4 points per game, with a -291 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.2 points per game (26th in NBA), and give up 120.6 per outing (25th in league).

The teams average 224.3 points per game combined, 5.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender 235.2 points per game combined, 5.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has compiled a 13-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Charlotte is 12-16-0 ATS this season.

Hornets and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +40000 - Lakers +1600 +800 -

