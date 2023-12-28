How to Watch the Hornets vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charlotte Hornets (7-21) will attempt to end a five-game road slide when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) on December 28, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Hornets.
Hornets vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Hornets vs Lakers Additional Info
|Lakers vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Hornets Injury Report
|Lakers vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Hornets Prediction
|Lakers vs Hornets Player Props
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.
- Charlotte is 5-11 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.
- The Hornets score only 4.4 fewer points per game (110.2) than the Lakers allow (114.6).
- When it scores more than 114.6 points, Charlotte is 7-6.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets score fewer points per game at home (109.1) than on the road (111.5), but also give up fewer at home (119) than on the road (122.5).
- Charlotte is allowing fewer points at home (119 per game) than on the road (122.5).
- This season the Hornets are averaging fewer assists at home (24.9 per game) than on the road (25.2).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|Gordon Hayward
|Out
|Calf
|Mark Williams
|Questionable
|Back
|Brandon Miller
|Questionable
|Ankle
|LaMelo Ball
|Out
|Ankle
