The Carolina Hurricanes (17-13-4) are -275 on the moneyline to win when they host the Montreal Canadiens (15-13-5), who have +220 odds, on Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

Carolina's 35 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 19 times.

The Hurricanes have gone 18-14 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Canadiens have been made the underdog 30 times this season, and upset their opponent 12 times.

Carolina is 3-1 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

Montreal has been an underdog by +220 or longer on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (-125) 2.5 (+110) Michael Bunting 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-175) Martin Necas 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-149) 2.5 (-120)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 3-7 5-5-0 6.3 3.30 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 3.30 2.70 13 37.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-2-3 9-1 5-4-1 6.1 3.00 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-2-3 3.00 2.90 7 20.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-6 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 5-5 Puck Line Covers 9 Puck Line Losses 1 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

