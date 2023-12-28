Will Jack Drury Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 28?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Jack Drury going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jack Drury score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Drury stats and insights
- In five of 35 games this season, Drury has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.
- Drury has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He has an 11.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 109 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Drury recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|13:45
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:13
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|14:40
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:17
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|12:23
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|10:56
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|12:38
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|14:22
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|8:39
|Away
|L 3-2
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
