For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jordan Staal a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Jordan Staal score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Staal stats and insights

In five of 35 games this season, Staal has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canadiens.

Staal has picked up one assist on the power play.

Staal's shooting percentage is 8.8%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 109 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Staal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:11 Away W 5-2 12/23/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:27 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:27 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 14:50 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:05 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:44 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 14:48 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:10 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:51 Away L 3-2

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.