The Charlotte Hornets (7-21) are heavy, 13.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSSE

SportsNet LA and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 121 - Hornets 109

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hornets vs Lakers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 13.5)

Hornets (+ 13.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-12.6)

Lakers (-12.6) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



Over (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.8

The Hornets (12-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 41.9% of the time, one% more often than the Lakers (13-18-0) this season.

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 51.6% of the time this season (16 out of 31). That's less often than Charlotte and its opponents have (15 out of 28).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 13-7, a better mark than the Hornets have posted (6-19) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hornets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hornets Performance Insights

On offense, the Hornets are the fifth-worst squad in the NBA (110.2 points per game). On defense, they are 25th (120.6 points allowed per game).

Charlotte is 25th in the NBA in rebounds per game (41.6) and 25th in rebounds allowed (45.3).

The Hornets are 23rd in the league in assists (25.1 per game) in 2023-24.

Charlotte is 17th in the league in turnovers per game (13.4) and 15th in turnovers forced (13.3).

In 2023-24 the Hornets are third-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and rank 25th in 3-point percentage (34.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.