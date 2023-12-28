When the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Michael Bunting score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bunting stats and insights

  • In seven of 34 games this season, Bunting has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus seven assists.
  • He has a 13.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have given up 109 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bunting recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:25 Away W 5-2
12/23/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 13:13 Home L 5-4
12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:22 Away L 2-1 SO
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 3 1 2 16:20 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:59 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 2 0 2 12:17 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:44 Away W 2-1
12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:34 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:40 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 1 1 0 12:42 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.