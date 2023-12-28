Will Seth Jarvis Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 28?
Can we expect Seth Jarvis lighting the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jarvis stats and insights
- Jarvis has scored in nine of 35 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- He has seven goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- Jarvis averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 109 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jarvis recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|17:38
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|15:12
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|17:57
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|20:49
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:16
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:57
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|19:41
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:14
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Away
|L 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.