The Carolina Hurricanes, Teuvo Teravainen included, will play the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Teravainen in that upcoming Hurricanes-Canadiens game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

Teravainen has averaged 16:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

In Teravainen's 35 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 15 of 35 games this year, Teravainen has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Teravainen has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 35 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Teravainen goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Teravainen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 109 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 35 Games 3 21 Points 1 13 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

