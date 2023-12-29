Charleston County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Charleston County, South Carolina is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Charleston County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Philip Simmons High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 28
- Location: Charleston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.