Friday's game between the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8) at Dean Smith Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 88-61 and heavily favors North Carolina to come out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Charleston Southern vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

Charleston Southern vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 88, Charleston Southern 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston Southern vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-26.4)

North Carolina (-26.4) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

North Carolina has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Charleston Southern is 3-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Tar Heels are 6-4-0 and the Buccaneers are 3-6-0.

Charleston Southern Performance Insights

The Buccaneers have a -22 scoring differential, falling short by 1.8 points per game. They're putting up 71.8 points per game, 253rd in college basketball, and are giving up 73.6 per contest to rank 248th in college basketball.

Charleston Southern loses the rebound battle by 1.4 boards on average. It records 33.8 rebounds per game, 289th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.2.

Charleston Southern knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (195th in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents.

Charleston Southern has committed 2.4 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.8 (181st in college basketball) while forcing 9.4 (347th in college basketball).

