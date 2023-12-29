The North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.

Charleston Southern vs. North Carolina Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

Taje' Kelly: 13.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK RJ Johnson: 18.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Daren Patrick: 10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK RJ Duhart: 4.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

4.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK A'lahn Sumler: 9.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot: 15.9 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

15.9 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK RJ Davis: 21.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

21.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Ingram Harrison: 15.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Cormac Ryan: 10.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Elliot Cadeau: 7.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Charleston Southern vs. North Carolina Stat Comparison

North Carolina Rank North Carolina AVG Charleston Southern AVG Charleston Southern Rank 24th 85.1 Points Scored 70.0 282nd 249th 73.7 Points Allowed 73.2 242nd 89th 38.8 Rebounds 34.3 272nd 97th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 7.7 285th 163rd 7.7 3pt Made 7.2 209th 116th 14.6 Assists 11.6 295th 42nd 9.7 Turnovers 13.3 287th

