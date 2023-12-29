The No. 18 Clemson Tigers (10-1) welcome in the Radford Highlanders (10-4) after winning seven home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Clemson vs. Radford Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Clemson Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have hit.

Clemson is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.

The Tigers are the 100th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 117th.

The Tigers score 14.4 more points per game (81.3) than the Highlanders allow (66.9).

Clemson has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 66.9 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Clemson fared better at home last year, putting up 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.8 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 65.2 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.1.

When playing at home, Clemson averaged 1.8 more treys per game (9.1) than in away games (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to on the road (33.2%).

