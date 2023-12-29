The No. 18 Clemson Tigers (10-1) welcome in the Radford Highlanders (10-4) after winning seven home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Clemson vs. Radford Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have hit.
  • Clemson is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 100th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 117th.
  • The Tigers score 14.4 more points per game (81.3) than the Highlanders allow (66.9).
  • Clemson has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 66.9 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Clemson fared better at home last year, putting up 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.8 per game on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 65.2 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.1.
  • When playing at home, Clemson averaged 1.8 more treys per game (9.1) than in away games (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to on the road (33.2%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 TCU W 74-66 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Memphis L 79-77 FedExForum
12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/29/2023 Radford - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum

