How to Watch Clemson vs. Radford on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The No. 18 Clemson Tigers (10-1) welcome in the Radford Highlanders (10-4) after winning seven home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Clemson vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Clemson Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have hit.
- Clemson is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 100th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 117th.
- The Tigers score 14.4 more points per game (81.3) than the Highlanders allow (66.9).
- Clemson has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 66.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Clemson fared better at home last year, putting up 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.8 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 65.2 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.1.
- When playing at home, Clemson averaged 1.8 more treys per game (9.1) than in away games (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to on the road (33.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|TCU
|W 74-66
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 79-77
|FedExForum
|12/22/2023
|Queens
|W 109-79
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|Radford
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.