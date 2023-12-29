The Radford Highlanders (10-4) will try to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the Clemson Tigers (10-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The contest airs on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Radford matchup.

Clemson vs. Radford Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Clemson vs. Radford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Radford Moneyline FanDuel Clemson (-16.5) 140.5 -2500 +1100

Clemson vs. Radford Betting Trends

Clemson has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

So far this season, seven out of the Tigers' 11 games have hit the over.

Radford has covered nine times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.

In the Highlanders' 12 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Clemson is 40th in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 23rd-best, according to computer rankings.

The Tigers' national championship odds have jumped from +20000 at the start of the season to +10000, the fifth-biggest change among all teams.

Clemson has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

