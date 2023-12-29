The Radford Highlanders (8-4) face the Clemson Tigers (9-0) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ACC Network Extra.

Clemson vs. Radford Game Information

Clemson Players to Watch

  • PJ Hall: 20.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Joseph Girard III: 15.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ian Schieffelin: 8.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Chase Hunter: 10.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • RJ Godfrey: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

Radford Players to Watch

  • Bryan Antoine: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Kenyon Giles: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Justin Archer: 8.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • DaQuan Smith: 13.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chandler Turner: 9.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Clemson vs. Radford Stat Comparison

Clemson Rank Clemson AVG Radford AVG Radford Rank
107th 78.7 Points Scored 75.8 165th
118th 68.2 Points Allowed 67.3 101st
109th 38.3 Rebounds 38.1 120th
211th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 8.9 206th
30th 9.7 3pt Made 8.1 131st
35th 17 Assists 12.3 259th
47th 9.8 Turnovers 11.8 173rd

