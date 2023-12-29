Clemson vs. Radford December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Radford Highlanders (8-4) face the Clemson Tigers (9-0) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ACC Network Extra.
Clemson vs. Radford Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall: 20.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Joseph Girard III: 15.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ian Schieffelin: 8.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Chase Hunter: 10.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- RJ Godfrey: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
Radford Players to Watch
- Bryan Antoine: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kenyon Giles: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Justin Archer: 8.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- DaQuan Smith: 13.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chandler Turner: 9.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Clemson vs. Radford Stat Comparison
|Clemson Rank
|Clemson AVG
|Radford AVG
|Radford Rank
|107th
|78.7
|Points Scored
|75.8
|165th
|118th
|68.2
|Points Allowed
|67.3
|101st
|109th
|38.3
|Rebounds
|38.1
|120th
|211th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|206th
|30th
|9.7
|3pt Made
|8.1
|131st
|35th
|17
|Assists
|12.3
|259th
|47th
|9.8
|Turnovers
|11.8
|173rd
