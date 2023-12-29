The Phoenix Suns (13-12) go head to head with the Charlotte Hornets (7-16) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on AZFamily and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, BSSE

Hornets Players to Watch

Gordon Hayward is putting up 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He's also sinking 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per game.

On a per-game basis, Terry Rozier gets the Hornets 24.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Hornets are receiving 14.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Brandon Miller this season.

The Hornets are getting 20.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Miles Bridges this year.

Nick Richards is putting up 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. He is sinking 71.6% of his shots from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant averages 30.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Jusuf Nurkic posts 12.5 points, 9.9 boards and 3.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocks.

Devin Booker puts up 28.1 points, 8.3 assists and 5.9 boards per game.

Grayson Allen averages 12.4 points, 2.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Jordan Goodwin posts 6.4 points, 3.8 boards and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Hornets vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Suns Hornets 115.4 Points Avg. 112.7 114.2 Points Allowed Avg. 120.4 47.4% Field Goal % 47.5% 38.2% Three Point % 37.1%

