The Charlotte Hornets (7-22) will try to turn around a nine-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (15-15) on December 29, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Hornets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs Suns Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 46.6% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 46.3% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

Charlotte has compiled a 5-12 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.3% from the field.

The Hornets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 13th.

The Hornets' 110.3 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 114.5 the Suns allow.

When it scores more than 114.5 points, Charlotte is 7-6.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets average 109.1 points per game, 2.5 less than on the road (111.6). On defense they give up 119 points per game at home, 4.2 less than away (123.2).

At home the Hornets are collecting 24.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than away (25.5).

Hornets Injuries