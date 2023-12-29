Terry Rozier and Kevin Durant are among the players with prop bets available when the Charlotte Hornets and the Phoenix Suns play at Footprint Center on Friday (starting at 9:00 PM ET).

Hornets vs. Suns Game Info

  • Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Hornets vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +118) 7.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: -104)
  • Rozier is averaging 22.6 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.1 more than Friday's prop total.
  • His rebounding average -- 3.8 -- is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Friday.
  • Rozier's assist average -- 7.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Friday's over/under (7.5).
  • Rozier has hit 2.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Miles Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
20.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: +110)
  • Friday's over/under for Miles Bridges is 20.5. That is 0.7 more than his season average.
  • His per-game rebounding average of 7.1 is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
  • Bridges has collected 2.7 assists per game, 0.8 fewer than Friday's prop bet (3.5).
  • He has knocked down 2.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -196)
  • Durant's 30.2 points per game average is 2.7 points higher than Friday's over/under.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 6.4 -- is 0.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (6.5).
  • Durant has averaged 5.9 assists per game this season, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
  • Durant has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Devin Booker Props
  • The 26.5-point over/under set for Devin Booker on Friday is 0.5 less than his scoring average on the season (27.0).
  • He has averaged 5.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
  • Booker's assists average -- 8.2 -- is 0.7 higher than Friday's prop bet (7.5).
  • He makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

