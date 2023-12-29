Terry Rozier and Kevin Durant are among the players with prop bets available when the Charlotte Hornets and the Phoenix Suns play at Footprint Center on Friday (starting at 9:00 PM ET).

Hornets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Hornets vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +118) 7.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: -104)

Rozier is averaging 22.6 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.1 more than Friday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 3.8 -- is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Rozier's assist average -- 7.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Friday's over/under (7.5).

Rozier has hit 2.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Miles Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: +110)

Friday's over/under for Miles Bridges is 20.5. That is 0.7 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 7.1 is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

Bridges has collected 2.7 assists per game, 0.8 fewer than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

He has knocked down 2.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -196)

Durant's 30.2 points per game average is 2.7 points higher than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 6.4 -- is 0.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (6.5).

Durant has averaged 5.9 assists per game this season, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

Durant has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Devin Booker Props

The 26.5-point over/under set for Devin Booker on Friday is 0.5 less than his scoring average on the season (27.0).

He has averaged 5.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Booker's assists average -- 8.2 -- is 0.7 higher than Friday's prop bet (7.5).

He makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

