Terry Rozier, Top Hornets Players to Watch vs. the Suns - December 29
P.J. Washington is a player to watch when the Charlotte Hornets (7-22) and the Phoenix Suns (15-15) face off at Footprint Center on Friday. Tip-off is slated for 9:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Suns
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hornets' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Hornets lost to the Lakers on Thursday, 133-112. Their leading scorer was Miles Bridges with 20 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Miles Bridges
|20
|5
|5
|0
|1
|4
|Terry Rozier
|18
|6
|8
|1
|0
|1
|Brandon Miller
|17
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier's averages for the season are 22.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists, making 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.
- Washington's averages on the season are 13.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 30.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.
- Bridges averages 19.8 points, 7.1 boards and 2.7 assists, making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.
- The Hornets get 14.7 points, 3.9 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Brandon Miller.
- Nick Richards averages 8.9 points, 7.2 boards and 0.7 assists, making 71.3% of his shots from the field.
Watch Kevin Durant, Rozier and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Terry Rozier
|20.2
|3.5
|7
|1.3
|0.2
|2.5
|Miles Bridges
|17.7
|6.4
|2.5
|1
|0.6
|1.8
|Nick Richards
|10.1
|8.7
|1.2
|0.4
|1.3
|0
|Brandon Miller
|14
|3
|2.2
|0.6
|0.5
|2
|P.J. Washington
|10
|4.2
|1.6
|1.3
|0.3
|1.1
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.