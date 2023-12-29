Friday's game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2) and South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10) at Pinnacle Bank Arena has a projected final score of 86-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Nebraska, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on December 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

South Carolina State vs. Nebraska Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

South Carolina State vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 86, South Carolina State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina State vs. Nebraska

Computer Predicted Spread: Nebraska (-23.4)

Nebraska (-23.4) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Nebraska's record against the spread this season is 7-4-0, and South Carolina State's is 8-4-0. The Cornhuskers have a 6-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 7-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are being outscored by 10.4 points per game, with a -145 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.7 points per game (258th in college basketball), and allow 82.1 per outing (354th in college basketball).

South Carolina State pulls down 39.5 rebounds per game (68th in college basketball) while conceding 35.1 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.4 boards per game.

South Carolina State connects on 4.9 three-pointers per game (349th in college basketball), 3.2 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc (342nd in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 36.6%.

South Carolina State forces 14.2 turnovers per game (57th in college basketball) while committing 14.7 (342nd in college basketball).

