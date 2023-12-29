South Carolina State vs. Nebraska December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-2) will meet the South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.
South Carolina State vs. Nebraska Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina State Games
South Carolina State Players to Watch
- Davion Everett: 10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mitchel Taylor: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Caleb McCarty: 5.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Wilson Dubinsky: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Drayton Jones: 4.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Rienk Mast: 12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brice Williams: 14.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Juwan Gary: 14.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jamarques Lawrence: 5.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Keisei Tominaga: 14.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
South Carolina State vs. Nebraska Stat Comparison
|Nebraska Rank
|Nebraska AVG
|South Carolina State AVG
|South Carolina State Rank
|128th
|77.3
|Points Scored
|70.7
|273rd
|84th
|66.8
|Points Allowed
|81.8
|350th
|53rd
|40.0
|Rebounds
|39.8
|61st
|118th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|14.0
|6th
|102nd
|8.4
|3pt Made
|4.5
|353rd
|71st
|15.5
|Assists
|13.5
|185th
|57th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|14.7
|340th
