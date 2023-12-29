Terry Rozier vs. Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
At Footprint Center on Friday, December 29, Terry Rozier's Charlotte Hornets (7-22) and the Phoenix Suns (15-15) square off, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.
Hornets vs. Suns Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSE
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Terry Rozier vs. Kevin Durant Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Terry Rozier
|Kevin Durant
|Total Fantasy Pts
|734.6
|1216.7
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|38.7
|46.8
|Fantasy Rank
|9
|-
Terry Rozier vs. Kevin Durant Insights
Terry Rozier & the Hornets
- Rozier averages 22.6 points, 3.8 boards and 7.2 assists, making 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.
- The Hornets' -312 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.3 points per game (26th in NBA) while giving up 121 per contest (25th in league).
- Charlotte loses the rebound battle by 3.4 boards on average. It records 41.7 rebounds per game, 25th in the league, while its opponents pull down 45.1.
- The Hornets make 11 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) at a 35.1% rate (25th in NBA), compared to the 13.5 per contest their opponents make, shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc.
- Charlotte and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Hornets commit 13.6 per game (19th in league) and force 13.2 (15th in NBA).
Kevin Durant & the Suns
- Kevin Durant is putting up 30.2 points, 5.9 assists and 6.4 boards per contest.
- The Suns score 115 points per game (16th in the NBA) and give up 114.5 (16th in the league) for a +15 scoring differential overall.
- Phoenix wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. It is grabbing 44.2 rebounds per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 41.1 per contest.
- The Suns connect on 11.6 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) at a 36.8% rate (13th in the NBA), compared to the 12.3 their opponents make while shooting 36% from deep.
- Phoenix has come up short in the turnover battle by 2.6 turnovers per game, committing 14.4 (25th in NBA action) while forcing 11.8 (27th in the league).
Terry Rozier vs. Kevin Durant Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Terry Rozier
|Kevin Durant
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-8.2
|3.1
|Usage Percentage
|27.8%
|31.7%
|True Shooting Pct
|55.5%
|63.7%
|Total Rebound Pct
|6.1%
|9.8%
|Assist Pct
|31.8%
|28.4%
