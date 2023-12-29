The UAB Blazers (7-5) will attempt to build on a three-game win run when they host the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The Bulldogs have also taken three games in a row.

UNC Asheville vs. UAB Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 45.4% from the field, which equals what the Blazers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, UNC Asheville has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.4% from the field.
  • The Blazers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 114th.
  • The Bulldogs' 81.4 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 75.2 the Blazers allow.
  • UNC Asheville has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 75.2 points.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UNC Asheville averaged 79.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 71.9.
  • At home, the Bulldogs conceded 63.4 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.9).
  • At home, UNC Asheville knocked down 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (42.4%) than on the road (37.1%).

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 South Carolina State W 79-75 Kimmel Arena
12/21/2023 Appalachian State W 76-63 Tarlton Complex
12/23/2023 Kennesaw State W 79-70 Kimmel Arena
12/29/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
1/3/2024 South Carolina Upstate - Kimmel Arena
1/6/2024 @ Presbyterian - Templeton Physical Education Center

