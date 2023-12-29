The UAB Blazers (5-5) face the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UNC Asheville vs. UAB Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UNC Asheville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

  • Drew Pember: 18.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Josh Banks: 11.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nicholas McMullen: 8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Caleb Burgess: 5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Fletcher Abee: 12.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UAB Players to Watch

  • Eric Gaines: 13.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Yaxel Lendeborg: 9.1 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Javian Davis: 9.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Alejandro: 10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Efrem Johnson: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Asheville vs. UAB Stat Comparison

UAB Rank UAB AVG UNC Asheville AVG UNC Asheville Rank
187th 74.6 Points Scored 82.4 44th
297th 76.8 Points Allowed 75.0 275th
103rd 38.4 Rebounds 35.8 220th
32nd 11.8 Off. Rebounds 10.2 97th
338th 5.2 3pt Made 8.8 76th
290th 11.7 Assists 17.3 30th
167th 11.7 Turnovers 12.0 199th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.