UNC Asheville vs. UAB December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The UAB Blazers (5-5) face the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
UNC Asheville vs. UAB Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- Drew Pember: 18.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Josh Banks: 11.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nicholas McMullen: 8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Caleb Burgess: 5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Fletcher Abee: 12.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
UAB Players to Watch
- Eric Gaines: 13.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Yaxel Lendeborg: 9.1 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Javian Davis: 9.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alejandro: 10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Efrem Johnson: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
UNC Asheville vs. UAB Stat Comparison
|UAB Rank
|UAB AVG
|UNC Asheville AVG
|UNC Asheville Rank
|187th
|74.6
|Points Scored
|82.4
|44th
|297th
|76.8
|Points Allowed
|75.0
|275th
|103rd
|38.4
|Rebounds
|35.8
|220th
|32nd
|11.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|97th
|338th
|5.2
|3pt Made
|8.8
|76th
|290th
|11.7
|Assists
|17.3
|30th
|167th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|12.0
|199th
