The UAB Blazers (7-5) bring a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-6), winners of three straight as well. The Blazers are favorites (-6.5) in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Friday, December 29, 2023. The over/under in the matchup is set at 147.5.

UNC Asheville vs. UAB Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UAB -6.5 147.5

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

UNC Asheville has played seven games this season that finished with a combined score over 147.5 points.

The average over/under for UNC Asheville's matchups this season is 155.2, 7.7 more points than this game's total.

UNC Asheville are 1-7-0 against the spread this year.

UNC Asheville has been posted as the underdog four times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Bulldogs have played as an underdog of +230 or more once this season and lost that game.

UNC Asheville has an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

UNC Asheville vs. UAB Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAB 7 70% 76.4 157.8 75.2 149 147.8 UNC Asheville 7 87.5% 81.4 157.8 73.8 149 152.9

Additional UNC Asheville Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs score an average of 81.4 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 75.2 the Blazers give up.

When it scores more than 75.2 points, UNC Asheville is 1-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

UNC Asheville vs. UAB Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAB 4-6-0 0-3 8-2-0 UNC Asheville 1-7-0 0-1 5-3-0

UNC Asheville vs. UAB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UAB UNC Asheville 17-2 Home Record 13-0 7-5 Away Record 10-6 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.6 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

