In one of the many compelling matchups on the college basketball slate on Friday, the Stanford Cardinal and the California Golden Bears hit the court at Haas Pavilion.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Princeton Tigers vs. Vermont Catamounts

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
  • Location: Burlington, Vermont

How to Watch Princeton vs. Vermont

Colgate Raiders vs. UMass Lowell River Hawks

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Costello Athletic Center
  • Location: Lowell, Massachusetts

How to Watch Colgate vs. UMass Lowell

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. No. 22 Florida State Seminoles

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
  • Location: Tallahassee, Florida

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Florida State

  • TV: ACC Network X

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash vs. UMBC Retrievers

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
  • Location: Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch Saint Francis (PA) vs. UMBC

No. 9 Stanford Cardinal vs. California Golden Bears

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Haas Pavilion
  • Location: Berkeley, California

How to Watch Stanford vs. Cal

Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. SIU-Edwardsville Cougars

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Sam M. Vadalabene Center
  • Location: Edwardsville, Illinois

How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

  • Game Time: 6:15 PM ET
  • Venue: Show Me Center
  • Location: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

How to Watch Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State

Wright State Raiders vs. Youngstown State Penguins

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Beeghly Center
  • Location: Youngstown, Ohio

How to Watch Wright State vs. Youngstown State

