Brady Skjei and the Carolina Hurricanes will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Prop bets for Skjei in that upcoming Hurricanes-Maple Leafs game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brady Skjei vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Skjei Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Skjei has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 21:11 on the ice per game.

Skjei has a goal in six of 36 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Skjei has a point in 16 of 36 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 13 of 36 games this season, Skjei has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Skjei has an implied probability of 43.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Skjei has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Skjei Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 114 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 36 Games 3 21 Points 1 6 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

