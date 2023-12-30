Can we expect Citadel to lock up a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Citadel ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 279

Citadel's best wins

In terms of its signature win this season, Citadel beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road on December 19. The final score was 65-45. Against Notre Dame, Elijah Morgan led the team by tallying 19 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

67-61 over North Carolina Central (No. 206/RPI) on November 21

85-68 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 329/RPI) on December 2

81-52 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 334/RPI) on November 28

62-61 over Idaho State (No. 342/RPI) on November 20

Citadel's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Bulldogs are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Citadel is facing the 323rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with 14 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

When it comes to Citadel's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Citadel's next game

Matchup: Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts

Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

