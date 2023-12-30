Saturday's game between the Troy Trojans (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) matching up at HTC Center has a projected final score of 79-78 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Troy, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 79, Coastal Carolina 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Coastal Carolina vs. Troy

Computer Predicted Spread: Troy (-0.5)

Troy (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 156.4

Both Coastal Carolina and Troy are 6-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Chanticleers have gone over the point total in six games, while Trojans games have gone over seven times.

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights

The Chanticleers are outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game with a +13 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.6 points per game (64th in college basketball) and give up 79.5 per contest (338th in college basketball).

The 43.8 rebounds per game Coastal Carolina averages rank 10th in college basketball, and are 5.3 more than the 38.5 its opponents pull down per contest.

Coastal Carolina hits 7.9 three-pointers per game (144th in college basketball), 3.4 fewer than its opponents (11.3).

The Chanticleers score 93.8 points per 100 possessions (206th in college basketball), while allowing 92.5 points per 100 possessions (253rd in college basketball).

Coastal Carolina has lost the turnover battle by 2.4 turnovers per game, committing 12.6 (253rd in college basketball action) while forcing 10.2 (321st in college basketball).

