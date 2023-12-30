The Troy Trojans (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at HTC Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

The Chanticleers are shooting 45.8% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 42.0% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Coastal Carolina has a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.0% from the field.

The Trojans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Chanticleers rank 12th.

The Chanticleers' 80.6 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 71.2 the Trojans allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.2 points, Coastal Carolina is 3-7.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Coastal Carolina put up more points at home (77.6 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.

At home, the Chanticleers allowed 68.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 79.9.

Beyond the arc, Coastal Carolina sunk fewer treys on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (26.8%) than at home (36.0%) as well.

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule