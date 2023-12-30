The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-7) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison

The Chanticleers score five more points per game (65.3) than the Red Wolves give up (60.3).

When it scores more than 60.3 points, Coastal Carolina is 5-3.

Arkansas State has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.3 points.

The 70.8 points per game the Red Wolves average are the same as the Chanticleers give up.

When Arkansas State puts up more than 72.8 points, it is 5-0.

When Coastal Carolina allows fewer than 70.8 points, it is 5-1.

This season the Red Wolves are shooting 40.6% from the field, only 0.7% lower than the Chanticleers concede.

The Chanticleers' 39.2 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Red Wolves have conceded.

Coastal Carolina Leaders

Makaila Cange: 12.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.8 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

12.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.8 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27) Arin Freeman: 11 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.2 FG%

11 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.2 FG% Deaja Richardson: 16.9 PTS, 2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (26-for-86)

16.9 PTS, 2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (26-for-86) Alancia Ramsey: 7.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 37.6 FG%

7.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 37.6 FG% Zaria Hurston: 4.9 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coastal Carolina Schedule