The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Dmitry Orlov score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dmitry Orlov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Orlov stats and insights

Orlov has scored in one of 36 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Orlov has picked up three assists on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 1.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 114 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Orlov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:32 Home W 5-3 12/27/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:52 Away W 5-2 12/23/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:12 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:53 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:28 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:06 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:36 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 1 0 1 13:40 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:40 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.