Dorchester County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Dorchester County, South Carolina today, we've got the information.
Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Cane Bay High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 29
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wren High School at Cane Bay High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
