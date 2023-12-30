Can we expect Martin Necas lighting the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes face off with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Necas stats and insights

  • In eight of 36 games this season, Necas has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • On the power play, Necas has accumulated two goals and five assists.
  • He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 10.2% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Necas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:58 Home W 5-3
12/27/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:53 Away W 5-2
12/23/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 18:58 Home L 5-4
12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:22 Away L 2-1 SO
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:08 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 2 1 1 16:31 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:40 Away W 2-1
12/12/2023 Senators 1 1 0 20:36 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 4-3

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

