Will Presbyterian be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Presbyterian's complete tournament resume.

How Presbyterian ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 0-0 NR NR 218

Presbyterian's best wins

When Presbyterian took down the Morehead State Eagles, who are ranked No. 229 in the RPI, on November 25 by a score of 65-59, it was its signature win of the year thus far. Tilda Sjokvist, in that signature win, amassed a team-high 26 points with one rebound and three assists. Mara Neira also played a role with 14 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

76-58 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 267/RPI) on November 29

64-51 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 323/RPI) on November 22

60-41 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 342/RPI) on December 2

68-60 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 344/RPI) on December 6

63-52 at home over South Carolina State (No. 354/RPI) on December 15

Presbyterian's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Blue Hose are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Presbyterian has drawn the 259th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Blue Hose have no games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 16 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Presbyterian has 16 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Presbyterian's next game

Matchup: Presbyterian Blue Hose vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Presbyterian Blue Hose vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

