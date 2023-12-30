Will Seth Jarvis Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 30?
Should you wager on Seth Jarvis to find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jarvis stats and insights
- Jarvis has scored in nine of 36 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Jarvis has picked up seven goals and two assists on the power play.
- He has a 15.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jarvis recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|17:38
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|15:12
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|17:57
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|20:49
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:16
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:57
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|19:41
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:14
|Away
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.