Will South Carolina be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features South Carolina's full tournament resume.

How South Carolina ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-0 0-0 1 1 4

South Carolina's best wins

South Carolina's signature win this season came against the Utah Utes, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 12). South Carolina took home the 78-69 win on December 10 at a neutral site. Against Utah, Kamilla Cardoso led the team by recording 17 points to go along with six rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 8/RPI) on November 12

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 13/AP Poll) on November 6

77-61 on the road over Duke (No. 19/RPI) on December 3

93-62 on the road over Bowling Green (No. 27/RPI) on December 19

78-38 at home over South Dakota State (No. 79/RPI) on November 20

South Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 5-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

South Carolina has tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation according to the RPI (five).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Gamecocks are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, South Carolina faces the 18th-toughest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Gamecocks have 17 games left on the schedule, with 17 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 17 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

In terms of South Carolina's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

South Carolina's next game

Matchup: Florida Gators vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Florida Gators vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV Channel: SEC Network

