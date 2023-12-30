What are UNC Asheville's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on UNC Asheville's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UNC Asheville ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 0-0 NR NR 202

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Asheville's best wins

When UNC Asheville beat the Appalachian State Mountaineers, the No. 96 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 76-63 on December 21, it was its best victory of the year so far. Josh Banks, in that signature victory, dropped a team-high 33 points with three rebounds and zero assists. Nicholas McMullen also played a role with 12 points, 12 rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

77-67 over Western Kentucky (No. 152/RPI) on November 26

79-70 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 185/RPI) on December 23

85-82 over Wofford (No. 199/RPI) on November 25

79-75 at home over South Carolina State (No. 322/RPI) on December 18

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UNC Asheville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-4 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bulldogs are 1-1 -- tied for the 38th-most victories.

UNC Asheville has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, UNC Asheville has the 139th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Of the Bulldogs' 16 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records above .500.

When it comes to Asheville's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UNC Asheville's next game

Matchup: UNC Asheville Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Upstate Spartans

UNC Asheville Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Upstate Spartans Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UNC Asheville games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.