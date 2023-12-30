The Florida Gators (6-3) face the Winthrop Eagles (6-5) at 3:45 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Winthrop vs. Florida Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

Winthrop Players to Watch

Marissa Gasaway: 10.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jada Ryce: 8.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK Ronaltha Marc: 9.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Leonor Paisana: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Blessing Okoh: 6.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Florida Players to Watch

Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Aliyah Matharu: 18.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Leilani Correa: 13.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Laila Reynolds: 9.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jeriah Warren: 4.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

