2024 NCAA Bracketology: Wofford March Madness Resume | January 1
When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Wofford be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.
How Wofford ranks
|Record
|SoCon Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|183
Wofford's best wins
Wofford beat the No. 131-ranked (according to the RPI) High Point Panthers, 99-98, on November 11, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. That signature win against High Point included a team-high 20 points from Dillon Bailey. Quentin Meza, with 12 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 81-66 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 277/RPI) on December 6
- 74-64 on the road over Middle Tennessee (No. 308/RPI) on December 2
- 88-80 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 362/RPI) on December 9
Wofford's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- Wofford has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Wofford has been handed the 118th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- When it comes to the Terriers' upcoming schedule, they have four games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams above .500.
- Of Wofford's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Wofford's next game
- Matchup: Wofford Terriers vs. VMI Keydets
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
