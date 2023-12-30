The Georgia Bulldogs (7-3) will face the Wofford Terriers (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Wofford vs. Georgia Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Wofford Players to Watch

Rachael Rose: 20.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Evangelia Paulk: 8.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Maddie Heiss: 14.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Annabelle Schultz: 6.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Indiya Clarke: 7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Georgia Players to Watch

Javyn Nicholson: 15.4 PTS, 9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.4 PTS, 9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Zoesha Smith: 12.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Destiny Thomas: 5.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

5.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Asia Avinger: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Chloe Chapman: 5.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

