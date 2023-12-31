Find out how every CAA team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

CAA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Hofstra

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 21-9
  • Overall Rank: 127th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th
  • Last Game: L 84-79 vs St. John's

Next Game

  • Opponent: Charleston (SC)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: MSG (Watch on Fubo)

2. Charleston (SC)

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 22-8
  • Overall Rank: 130th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th
  • Last Game: W 96-59 vs Montreat

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Hofstra
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: MSG (Watch on Fubo)

3. UNC Wilmington

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 21-6
  • Overall Rank: 133rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th
  • Last Game: L 106-90 vs Arkansas

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Drexel
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Towson

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 19-11
  • Overall Rank: 146th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st
  • Last Game: W 97-46 vs Arcadia

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Monmouth
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)

5. Drexel

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 18-12
  • Overall Rank: 152nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd
  • Last Game: L 104-86 vs Bryant

Next Game

  • Opponent: Hampton
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

6. Delaware

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 21-9
  • Overall Rank: 161st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 295th
  • Last Game: L 84-82 vs Princeton

Next Game

  • Opponent: Hampton
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

7. Monmouth

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Overall Rank: 194th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 179th
  • Last Game: L 72-56 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

  • Opponent: Towson
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)

8. Northeastern

  • Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 13-18
  • Overall Rank: 223rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd
  • Last Game: L 82-71 vs Rhode Island

Next Game

  • Opponent: Stony Brook
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. Stony Brook

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 13-17
  • Overall Rank: 249th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th
  • Last Game: W 69-65 vs Brown

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Northeastern
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

10. Elon

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 11-18
  • Overall Rank: 290th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 317th
  • Last Game: W 82-78 vs Valparaiso

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ William & Mary
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

11. Campbell

  • Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 8-20
  • Overall Rank: 297th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 321st
  • Last Game: L 78-76 vs Saint Francis (PA)

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ N.C. A&T
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

12. William & Mary

  • Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 8-21
  • Overall Rank: 298th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 345th
  • Last Game: L 77-65 vs Navy

Next Game

  • Opponent: Elon
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

13. N.C. A&T

  • Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 3-28
  • Overall Rank: 342nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 205th
  • Last Game: L 94-69 vs George Mason

Next Game

  • Opponent: Campbell
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

14. Hampton

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 2-26
  • Overall Rank: 343rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 277th
  • Last Game: L 72-69 vs Eastern Michigan

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Drexel
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

