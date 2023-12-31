The Clemson Tigers (8-5) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Carmichael Arena, airing at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: The CW

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up 19.3 more points per game (74.6) than the Tar Heels give up to opponents (55.3).

Clemson is 8-3 when it scores more than 55.3 points.

North Carolina has an 8-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.6 points.

The Tar Heels average just 2.0 more points per game (70.0) than the Tigers give up (68.0).

When North Carolina puts up more than 68.0 points, it is 4-0.

Clemson has an 8-0 record when giving up fewer than 70.0 points.

This season the Tar Heels are shooting 41.8% from the field, only 0.4% lower than the Tigers give up.

The Tigers' 45.8 shooting percentage from the field is 9.4 higher than the Tar Heels have conceded.

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 16.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 59.0 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

16.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 59.0 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Dayshanette Harris: 10.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

10.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Ruby Whitehorn: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.7 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.7 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31) MaKayla Elmore: 3.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 30.8 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

3.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 30.8 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Maddi Cluse: 7.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Clemson Schedule