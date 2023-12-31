The Clemson Tigers (8-5) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Carmichael Arena, airing at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: The CW

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers put up 19.3 more points per game (74.6) than the Tar Heels give up to opponents (55.3).
  • Clemson is 8-3 when it scores more than 55.3 points.
  • North Carolina has an 8-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.6 points.
  • The Tar Heels average just 2.0 more points per game (70.0) than the Tigers give up (68.0).
  • When North Carolina puts up more than 68.0 points, it is 4-0.
  • Clemson has an 8-0 record when giving up fewer than 70.0 points.
  • This season the Tar Heels are shooting 41.8% from the field, only 0.4% lower than the Tigers give up.
  • The Tigers' 45.8 shooting percentage from the field is 9.4 higher than the Tar Heels have conceded.

Clemson Leaders

  • Amari Robinson: 16.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 59.0 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)
  • Dayshanette Harris: 10.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
  • Ruby Whitehorn: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.7 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)
  • MaKayla Elmore: 3.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 30.8 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
  • Maddi Cluse: 7.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Clemson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Georgia State L 78-72 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/19/2023 Air Force W 70-54 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/22/2023 East Tennessee State W 73-50 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/31/2023 @ North Carolina - Carmichael Arena
1/7/2024 Florida State - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/11/2024 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion

