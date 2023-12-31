Entering their Sunday, December 31 game against the Chicago Bears (6-9) at Soldier Field, which starts at 1:00 PM , the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) will be monitoring six players on the injury report.

The Falcons are coming off of a victory over the Indianapolis Colts by the score of 29-10.

The Bears head into the matchup after winning 27-16 over the Arizona Cardinals in their last outing on December 24.

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cordarrelle Patterson RB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Taylor Heinicke QB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Kaleb McGary OT Knee Questionable Calais Campbell DL Rest Did Not Participate In Practice David Onyemata DL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Lorenzo Carter OLB Neck Limited Participation In Practice

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status D'Onta Foreman RB Personal Full Participation In Practice Equanimeous St. Brown WR Pectoral Full Participation In Practice Cole Kmet TE Knee Questionable Darnell Mooney WR Concussion Out Lucas Patrick OL Knee Questionable Teven Jenkins OL Concussion Full Participation In Practice Marcedes Lewis TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Noah Sewell LB Knee Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 17 Injury Reports

Falcons vs. Bears Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: CBS

Falcons Season Insights

With 332.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Falcons rank 16th in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank ninth, giving up 308.4 total yards per game.

The Falcons rank 24th in the NFL with 19.1 points per contest on offense, and they rank sixth with 19.2 points given up per contest on defense.

The Falcons are compiling 202.7 passing yards per game on offense this season (22nd-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 197.5 passing yards per game (eighth-ranked) on defense.

Atlanta ranks eighth in the NFL with 129.8 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 15th with 110.9 rushing yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

At -5, the Falcons sport the 23rd-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 16 forced turnovers (24th in NFL) and 21 turnovers committed (18th in NFL).

Falcons vs. Bears Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bears (-2.5)

Bears (-2.5) Moneyline: Bears (-150), Falcons (+125)

Bears (-150), Falcons (+125) Total: 38 points

