Sunday's contest that pits the Furman Paladins (8-6) versus the North Carolina Central Eagles (5-7) at Timmons Arena has a projected final score of 71-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Furman, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 31.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Paladins earned a 67-43 win over South Carolina State.

Furman vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Furman vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 71, North Carolina Central 62

Other SoCon Predictions

Furman Schedule Analysis

The Paladins took down the No. 273-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UNC Asheville Bulldogs, 71-61, on November 7, which goes down as their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Furman is 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories.

Furman 2023-24 Best Wins

71-61 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 273) on November 7

74-72 over Binghamton (No. 294) on November 25

73-47 at home over Elon (No. 299) on December 14

71-68 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 322) on November 14

73-66 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 343) on November 29

Furman Leaders

Jada Session: 14.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%

14.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG% Kate Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 63.5 FG%

10.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 63.5 FG% Sydney Ryan: 11.6 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (30-for-67)

11.6 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (30-for-67) Tate Walters: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)

10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60) Niveya Henley: 11.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62)

Furman Performance Insights

The Paladins outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game (scoring 71.3 points per game to rank 107th in college basketball while giving up 65.8 per contest to rank 217th in college basketball) and have a +77 scoring differential overall.

The Paladins post 83.8 points per game at home, compared to 59.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 24.1 points per contest.

Furman is giving up 55.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 18.5 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (74.3).

